Ross will start Tuesday against Atlanta, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports
The right-hander will be pushed back and will pitch on extended rest. He has not made an appearance since April 24. A dismal third start inflated Ross' ERA, but he's pitched well to the tune of one earned run in the other three outings combined.
