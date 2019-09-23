Nationals' Joe Ross: Starting Tuesday

Ross (forearm) will start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

The outing will be Ross' first in three weeks, as he's been out with forearm soreness for most of the month. That may mean he's not able to pitch deep into the contest, but Erick Fedde and Jeremy Hellickson will be available to provide length out of the bullpen if necessary.