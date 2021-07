Ross (elbow) threw Friday but still felt some discomfort in his elbow, so he'll remain on the injured list for now, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ross has already spent the required 10 days on the injured list but is evidently not yet ready to return. He'll need a pain-free bullpen session or two before the Nationals think about activating him, so Paolo Espino will make at least one more start in his place.