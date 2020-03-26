Nationals' Joe Ross: Still in hunt for rotation spot

Ross remains in the mix to win the No. 5 starter role when the regular season finally begins.

The right-hander was considered the favorite coming into camp due to having more big-league experience, and Ross didn't hurt his chances by posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 7.1 innings before MLB was put on pause. His 3:4 K:BB was a little shaky, although three of the walks came in one outing, and his main competition also pitched well -- Austin Voth put together a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB through seven innings, and Erick Fedde had a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB in 7.1 frames. If the regular-season schedule ends up featuring fewer off days and more doubleheaders, however, all three pitchers could end up seeing significant workloads for the Nats, either in the rotation or in long relief.