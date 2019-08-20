Nationals' Joe Ross: Still scheduled for weekend start

Ross (leg) was walking with a slight limp Tuesday but is still tentatively scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

His right leg, which was hit by a comebacker in Monday's start, was still bandaged. Erick Fedde, who will lose his rotation spot to Max Scherzer, has been told to prepare in case Ross can't make that start.

