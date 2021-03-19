Ross threw 73 pitches over five innings in a simulated game Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander faced off against Erick Fedde, his main competition for the No. 5 spot in the rotation. and Ross was a little more efficient with his workload. Both pitchers could begin the year in the rotation if either Stephen Strasburg (calf) or Jon Lester (neck) isn't ready for Opening Day, but if only one spot is available, it appears to be Ross' job to lose at this point in the spring. Through five Grapefruit League innings, Ross has a solid 1.80 ERA and 6:2 K:BB.
More News
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Velocity trending up•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Sharp in spring debut•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Lines up for rotation role•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Gets $1.5 million from Nationals•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Plans to sit out 2020 season•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Still in hunt for rotation spot•