Nationals' Joe Ross: Strikes out eight in win

Ross (4-4) gave up just one run on four hits and two walks as he struck out eight hitters en route to earning his fourth win of the season as the Nationals beat the Indians on Sunday.

Sunday was one of Ross's best outings of the season as it was just his third quality start since earning his first start of the season in late July. The right-hander lowered his ERA to a 5.48 and should be expected to resort back to the bullpen as the Nationals figure to ride with a rotation of Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Stephen Strasburg and Anibal Sanchez in the playoffs should they beat the Brewers in the wild card game Tuesday night in D.C.