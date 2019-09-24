Nationals' Joe Ross: Strikes out four in no-decision

Ross pitched four innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four.

Ross was making his first start in three weeks, as he's been out with forearm soreness. The 26-year-old was not expected to pitch deep into the game, and loaded the bases in the first inning on a walk and two singles. However, Philadelphia only scored one run on a Jean Segura single and Ross steadied and threw three shutout frames before departing after 64 pitches. Ross has posted a 5.90 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with a 49:31 K:BB and is not scheduled for another start during the regular season.