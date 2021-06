Ross (2-5) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings in a loss to Atlanta on Monday.

Ross struggled with the first time through the order as Atlanta racked up three runs in the first inning. Ronald Acuna added a solo shot off the right-hander in the second, and Washington's offense was unable to bail out its starter. Ross has a 5.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB across 48.1 innings this season. He lines up to face Philadelphia this weekend.