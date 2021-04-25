Ross (2-1) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings in a 7-1 victory over the Mets. He struck out four.

The right-hander bounced back from a drubbing at the hands of the Cardinals his last time out, and Ross' only real mistake Saturday resulted in a Michael Conforto solo shot in the fourth inning. He threw 91 pitches (59 strikes) in his second quality start of the season, and he'll carry a 4.64 ERA and 18:7 K:BB through 21.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come during next weekend's home series against the Marlins.