Nationals' Joe Ross: Tabbed to start Game 5

Ross will start Game 5 of the World Series against the Astros on Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Max Scherzer was set-up to start Sunday since taking the mound in Game 1, but a flare up of trapezius and neck spasms will prevent him from starting the game. Ross had a 5.48 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 64 innings for the Nationals this season, but he looked much better after rejoining the starting rotation in August with a 2.75 ERA in his last eight starts.