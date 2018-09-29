Nationals' Joe Ross: Takes second loss
Ross (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings while striking out four as the Nationals fell 5-2 to the Rockies.
The right-hander wasn't particularly impressive in three starts to close out the season, posting a 5.06 ERA and 7:4 K:BB in 16 innings, but ending the year in Coors Field can sour anyone's stat line. Ross will get the offseason to recover further from his Tommy John surgery, and he's expected to head into 2019 holding down a spot at the back of the Nats' rotation.
