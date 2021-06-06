Ross (2-6) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Phillies after allowing four unearned runs on three hits and two walks across six innings.

Ross cruised through the first three innings, but the wheels came off in the fourth and he was unable to recover from a four-run inning that was highlighted by Andrew McCutchen's three-run shot. The veteran right-hander has allowed at least four runs in four of his last five starts and has gone winless in each of his last seven starts. His next start is tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Giants.