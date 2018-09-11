Nationals' Joe Ross: Tentatively scheduled to start Thursday

Ross is tentatively scheduled to start Thursday against the Cubs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Ross rejoined the rotation last week, but his start -- which was his first since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2017 -- was rained out after just 1.2 innings. The 25-year-old looked sharp prior to the postponement, hitting 97 mph with his fastball and allowing just one hit while striking out one. His next start is tentatively set for Thursday, though that could easily change with rain threatening the east coast all week.