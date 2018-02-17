Nationals' Joe Ross: Throwing from 75 feet
Ross (elbow) has progressed to throwing from 75 feet, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Ross, who underwent Tommy John surgery last July, resumed baseball activities at the beginning of January and has steadily ramped things up since. While he remains without a timetable for his return, the 24-year-old said he's aiming to be back around July or August, though that's just a personal goal and his actual timetable should clear up as he continues to progress in his rehab. Either way, he's still expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2018 campaign.
