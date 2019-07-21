Nationals' Joe Ross: To start Sunday
Ross will start Sunday's contest against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Austin Voth was originally slated to draw the assignment, but he won't be able to take the mound due to shoulder soreness. Instead, Ross will make his first start at the big-league level this season. He pitched 14.2 innings out of the bullpen for the Nationals earlier in the campaign, posting an 11.05 ERA and 2.11 WHIP while striking out 12. Most recently, he's worked as a starter with Triple-A Fresno, and he's fully stretched out after throwing 94 pitches in his last outing Tuesday.
