Nationals' Joe Ross: Transferred to 60-day DL
Ross (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
This was strictly a procedural move as Ross is expected to be remain sidelined until August at the earliest, as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in July of 2017. In a corresponding move, the club signed Joaquin Benoit and added him to the 40-man roster. Ross has been able to progress up to 75 feet within the past few days and will continue to ease his way back into baseball activities throughout the spring.
