Nationals' Joe Ross: Trouble finding plate Saturday

Ross gave up two runs on three hits and three walks over 2.1 innings while striking out one in Saturday's split-squad game against the Marlins.

The right-hander walked Jesus Aguilar and Isan Diaz on eight straight balls in the first inning but was able to escape the jam, but Ross then walked Jonathan Villar to kick off the third and start a two-run Marlins rally that chased him from the game after 57 pitches (37 strikes). Ross was touching the mid-90s with his fastball in the outing, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, and felt he was able to make a mechanical adjustment after the first frame. The 26-year-old has a solid 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 7.1 spring innings, but his 3:4 K:BB is a little worrisome. With Austin Voth (1.29 ERA, 6:1 K:BB through seven IP) and Erick Fedde (4.50 ERA, 4:2 K:BB through four IP) also delivering solid performances so far, the battle for the No. 5 spot in the Nats' rotation remains undecided.