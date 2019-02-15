Nationals' Joe Ross: Unlikely to win rotation spot

Ross is behind Jeremy Hellickson in the battle for the Nationals' fifth starter job and is expected to open in the minors, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Ross returned from Tommy John surgery to make three starts last season but didn't post impressive numbers, striking out just seven batters while allowing nine earned runs in 16 innings. He could crack the roster in a long-relief role but is more likely to open the year in the rotation at Triple-A Fresno.