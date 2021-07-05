Ross (5-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out 11 in 6.2 innings to take the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Ross had earned wins in three of his last four outings and racked up a season-high 11 strikeouts Sunday, but he was forced to settle for the loss as the Nationals mustered just one run in the series finale against the Dodgers. Although the right-hander took his eighth loss of the season Sunday, he's now posted quality starts in five of his last six outings, and he's recorded a 2.31 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 39 innings during that time. Ross tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Francisco on Friday.