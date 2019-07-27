Nationals' Joe Ross: Will throw bulk of innings Saturday

Ross is scheduled to appear as the primary pitcher behind opener Matt Grace against the Dodgers on Saturday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Ross started in his previous outing against a really good Braves offense and managed to hold his own for the most part. He still has a 9.45 ERA through 20 innings and is facing another dynamic offense in the Dodgers. If this opener experiment goes somewhat well for the Nationals, expect Ross to get another crack as a primary pitcher with both Austin Voth (shoulder) and Jeremy Hellickson (shoulder) not expected back for another couple of weeks.

