Nationals' Joe Ross: X-rays return negative

X-rays on Ross' right leg returned negative after he was removed from Monday's game against Pittsburgh, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Ross was struck by a comebacker on his right leg, and after talking with the team trainer, he was forced to leave the game. "I wish I could've stayed in the game, but it wasn't looking very likely," stated Ross. "He asked if I wanted to throw, I told him it was getting tight. So I didn't think it was going to be for the best." It's unclear if the right-hander will be ready to make his next start, so his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days.