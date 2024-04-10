Share Video

Gallo (wrist) will play first base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game in San Francisco, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gallo was hit on the left wrist by a pitch in Tuesday's game, but X-rays came back negative and he's back in the lineup a day later. The 30-year-old is slashing .167/.302/.417 in his first 10 games with the Nationals.

