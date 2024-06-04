Gallo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Mets.
Gallo launched his fifth home run of the season, but he has seen his playing time decrease over the past week. The 30-year-old has started just four of the past seven contests following a streak of 10-consecutive starts. Gallo will need to clean up his dismal .156 average and 45 percent strikeout rate to garner consistent playing time moving forward.
