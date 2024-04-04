Gallo went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

After going 0-for-12 in the Nationals' first series of the season, Gallo put on some fireworks Wednesday, busting out of the slump with his first round-tripper of the campaign. It was just his second game with at least three hits in the last 366 days (108 games), dating back to his third appearance of the 2023 campaign. Although Gallo will rack up more than his fair share of strikeouts, his fantasy value stems from his home run power, specifically against right-handed pitching.