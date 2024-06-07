Gallo is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Gallo started against a lefty earlier this week, but he will begin Friday's game on the bench as Atlanta turns to southpaw Chris Sale as its starting pitcher. Joey Meneses will start at first base for the Nationals.
