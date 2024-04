The Nationals placed Gallo on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Gallo is slashing .122/.286/.311 across 91 plate appearances so far this season, but his shoulder injury will cause him to miss at least the next 10 days. Alex Call was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace Gallo as outfield depth.