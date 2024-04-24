Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Gallo will play right field while Lane Thomas (knee) is sidelined, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Prior to his start in right field Wednesday, Gallo had not made a start in the outfield this season, as the Nats have been keeping him at first base. Gallo has won multiple Gold Gloves for his defensive work in the outfield, though, so he's a sensible right field solution. Trey Lipscomb is slated to see ample action at first base, while Joey Meneses will also be an option there.