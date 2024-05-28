Gallo is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.
Gallo had started 10 straight games since returning from the injured list, but he will begin Tuesday's game on the bench as Atlanta goes with Max Fried as its starting pitcher. Joey Meneses will cover first base.
