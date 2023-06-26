Meneses went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Meneses knocked an RBI single in the sixth inning followed by a two-run double in the seventh. He was stuck in a 7-for-38 (.184 skid) over his previous 10 games. Despite what's been a lackluster June, Meneses is hitting .293 with 18 doubles and 39 RBI through 72 games.