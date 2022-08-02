Meneses' contract was selected by the Nationals on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
There should be plenty of at-bats to go around in Washington down the stretch after the team's deadline-day sell-off. Meneses can play the outfield corners or first base, two spots vacated by Juan Soto and Josh Bell, both of whom were sent to San Diego, though the arrival of Luke Voit in that same deal means Meneses may be nothing more than a bench player. He's a 30-year-old with zero big-league experience, so that's probably for the best, though his .286/.341/.489 line for Triple-A Rochester this season suggests he might be able to hold his own if called upon.