Meneses went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners.

Meneses accounted for the Nationals' runs with a seventh-inning solo shot before he scored on a Lane Thomas single in the ninth. The homer was Meneses' sixth of the year, but his first since Aug. 13. The 30-year-old has been productive in his first taste of major-league action, slashing .329/.356/.614 with eight RBI, 12 runs scored and two doubles through his first 18 contests. With Luke Voit back from a back injury, Meneses' playing time is likely to primarily be in right field going forward.