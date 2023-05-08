Meneses went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Meneses helped the Nationals stay within striking distance with an RBI single in the seventh inning. He made a bigger impact in his next at-bat, swatting a go-ahead, three-run homer that gave Washington a lead that would stick after Hunter Harvey converted the save. Meneses has gone 13-for-38 (.342) over his last nine contests, but 12 of those hits have been singles. For the season, he's slashing .277/.301/.362 with two homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and six doubles through 33 games. He's hitting reasonably well, but his numbers are a far cry from the .324/.367/.563 slash line he had in a 56-game sample last year.