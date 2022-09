Meneses went 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Athletics.

Meneses delivered a walk-off, three-run home run in the 10th inning. It was his second homer in his last eight starts, and he's also maintained a .424 average with eight RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 2, Meneses has maintained a .354/.385/.626 line across 104 plate appearances.