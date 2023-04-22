Meneses went 4-for-6 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Twins.

Menseses drove in the first run with an infield single in the first off Pablo Lopez, and an inning later he roped a single to center to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead. After a slow start to the season, Meneses has now picked up multiple hits in three of his last six games, and a .204 average on April 14 is now up to .259 with the strong efforts. Menseses is a flawed fantasy player, but he's one of the few Washington regulars that has offensive upside.