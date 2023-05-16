Meneses went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBI in Monday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

Meneses' first RBI double opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, and his second put the Nationals back on top 2-1. He struck out his third time up but responded with a run-scoring, infield single in the sixth and extended Washington's lead to 10-2 with another RBI double in the eighth. Monday's performance marked Meneses' third four-hit game of the season, but it was his first outing of the year with multiple extra-base knocks. The 31-year-old is slashing .300/.328/.394 across 40 games (177 plate appearances) and is proving his breakout 2022 campaign wasn't a fluke.