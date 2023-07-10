Meneses went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Meneses finished the first half of the 2023 campaign on a high note, clobbering four home runs during Washington's three-game series against Texas. Though his outburst was certainly encouraging for his post-All-Star break prospects, Meneses had only hit two long balls prior to the series, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect his newfound power to carry over. Through 83 games, Meneses is slashing .284/.328/.404 and is only striking out 20.2 percent of the time.