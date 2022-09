Meneses went 2-for-5 with one double and a two-run homer in Saturday's loss against the Phillies.

Meneses homered off lefty starter Ranger Suarez with one out in the third to give Washington a 2-0 lead. The 30-year-old rookie has recorded three hits or more in three of his last 12 games, tallying 11 RBI over 56 at-bats. He has also shown versatility with time spent at first base during 20 games and time spent in the outfield during 23 games.