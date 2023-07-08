Meneses went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 31-year-old took Cody Bradford deep in the first inning and tagged Glenn Otto in the sixth, with both blasts going to deep left field. It's the first career two-homer performances for Meneses, who ended a brutal 47-game power drought in the process while doubling his home run total on the season. He's been making plenty of contact -- he hit .280 (51-for-182) during that homerless stretch -- but after he slugged 13 long balls in 56 games during his surprising big-league debut last year, more was expected from Meneses in 2023.