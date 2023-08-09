Meneses went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

With the Nationals facing a 4-2 deficit in the seventh inning, Meneses took matters into his own hands, launching a two-run blast to left-center field off Jeff Hoffman before clubbing a game-winning solo shot off Craig Kimbrel in the top of the ninth. Meneses has gone yard four times in the last eight games, continuing a surge that started when the calendar flipped to July -- over his last 31 games, the 31-year-old is slashing .273/.326/.545 with nine of his 11 homers on the season.