Meneses went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a 13-4 win over the Phillies in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. He also scored four runs and drew a walk.

Meneses had himself a day at the plate on Saturday, beginning with a three-run double with two outs in the second inning to put the Nationals up 4-1. He followed that up with a homer to lead off the fifth - his seventh long ball since the start of September, to go along with 22 RBI and 17 runs scored. It was also the rookie first baseman's 11th multi-hit game in that 27-game span.