Meneses went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over the Mets.
In his first career big league game, Meneses launched a home run that helped seal a 5-1 win for the Nationals. The rookie spent most of his minor league career in Atlanta's organization, but has been with minor league affiliates of the Phillies, Red Sox, and Nationals since 2018. He has shown the ability to hit for both power and average in the minors, batting .311 with 23 home runs in 2018 and .286 with 20 home runs this season, all at the AAA level. Perhaps his debut appearance with the Nationals is a sign of things to come for the 30 year old rookie.