Meneses is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Though he kept his spot on the 26-man active roster when the Nationals brought back Lane Thomas (knee) from the injured list Monday, Meneses appears to be the odd man out of the starting nine in the wake of the outfielder's return. With Jesse Winker has served as the Nationals' designated hitter in two of the three games in Atlanta while Joey Gallo has started at first base twice during the series, closing off Meneses' primary avenues to playing time. Meneses should still have a spot in the lineup versus lefties, but the lefty-hitting Winker and Gallo appear poised to start ahead of him against righties.