Meneses will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Meneses finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. The only previous time that's happened this season came when he missed a pair of games due in mid-May to paternity leave. It's possible he continues to lose playing time going forward, as his .283/.322/.371 slash line is good for merely an 89 wRC+, a mark which isn't close to good enough for a player who almost exclusively serves as the designated hitter. Corey Dickerson will fill that spot Saturday, with Ildemaro Vargas taking Dickerson's usual spot in left field.