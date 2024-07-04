The Nationals optioned Meneses to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

Through 313 plate appearances, Meneses has slashed just .231/.291/.306 -- his worst season at the plate in his three-year MLB career -- and he'll now attempt to right the ship in the minors. Meanwhile, the Nationals will likely turn to Harold Ramirez or Ildemaro Vargas to start at first base until Joey Gallo (hamstring) is able to return from the injured list.