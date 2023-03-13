Meneses went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Sunday's 11-5 win for Team Mexico over Team USA.

After staking Mexico to an early 2-0 lead with a blast off Nick Martinez in the first inning, Meneses put the game out of reach with a three-run shot in the fourth off Brady Singer. Both homers came off his bat with exit velocities above 102 mph, per Jesse Borek of MLB.com. Meneses didn't do much at the plate during Grapefruit League play before the WBC began, going 4-for-20 with zero extra-base hits, but Sunday's performance is a reminder that the power he displayed at the end of the 2022 season is very real. The 30-year-old is set to fill an everyday role in the majors this year for the first time in his career, seeing most of his action at DH for the Nationals while also spotting in at first base and potentially in the outfield corners once again.