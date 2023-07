Meneses went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

He went back-to-back with Jeimer Candelario in the first inning against Andrew Heaney, helping the Nationals jump out to a 4-0 lead. Meneses has suddenly re-discovered his power stroke, going yard three times in the last two games after managing only two homers in his first 80 contests of the season.