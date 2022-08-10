Meneses went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs.

The 30-year-old rookie has been a surprising contributor since joining the depleted Nationals' roster at the beginning of the month, going 8-for-23 (.348) in his first seven big-league games with four homers and six RBI. Meneses was posting solid numbers at Triple-A this season, and while his age and lack of pedigree don't suggest he'll be able to keep this pace up for long, Washington doesn't really have any better options for playing time as the club begins its rebuild.