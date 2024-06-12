Meneses will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Meneses had been on the bench for each of the Nationals' previous three games, but he'll get the first opportunity to enter the lineup in place of Joey Gallo (hamstring), who landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. After turning in a .722 OPS in his first full season in the big leagues in 2023, Meneses has taken a big step back thus far in 2024, slashing just .232/.292/.296 with a minuscule .064 ISO across 226 plate appearances.