Meneses went 2-for-3 with one double and a run scored in Friday's 10-5 win over Colorado. He also walked twice.

Meneses got off to a terrible start to begin the season, and even with the four-reach game the right-hander hitter is slashing just .219/.286/.281. Based on what he showed at the end of 2022 and his success in events like the World Baseball Classic, it's very likely those numbers see a significant bump in the coming weeks.